Watch Airdogg Win The Insane Nike 3on3 Dunk Contest

The Nike Basketball 3on3 Tournament was back on the streets at L.A. Live in sunny Los Angeles for its sixth year this weekend. While there are numerous contests that fans flock to during the three-day event, all eyes were on the Nike Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday afternoon.

Chris Staples, Jonathan Clark, Michael “Airdogg” Stewart, Michael Purdie and a participant in last year’s Nike 3on3 Slam Dunk Contest, Young Hollywood, pulled off some of the sickest and most creative jams you will see on the blacktop in an effort to impress the judges’ table, which included Lakers’ Xavier Henry and assistant — plus legendary dancer — Mark Madsen.

Clark, a.k.a. Johnny Bash, was on the verge of shutting down L.A. Live and changing the dunking game forever with a 360-double Eastbay dunk. Unfortunately, Clark was unable to execute the finish, but his attempt was the closest thing to a complete 360-double Eastbay we’ve seen in a competition. It’s only a matter of time now.

By the time the final round rolled around, Staples and Airdogg were the lone dunkers remaining on the blacktop. Staples wasn’t able to convert his opening dunk in the first round – which was a double-up over a motorcycle, no less – and Airdogg came through and showcased his stellar bounce with some of the freshest jams you’ll see this summer.

Congrats to the 2014 Nike 3on3 Slam Dunk Contest winner, Michael “Airdogg” Stewart.

