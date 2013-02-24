Watch Andrew Wiggins Dunk All Over Defender, Then Stare Him Down

This is just disgusting. In yesterday’s Beast Athletics Shootout at Oldsmar Christian (Florida), the force of nature that is Andrew Wiggins unleashed what might be his most impressive dunk yet (which is saying a lot when you looks at his body of work).

Just watch what Wiggins does to this kid from The Rock School (Gainesville, Florida): Wiggins drives, hits him with a two-footed jump stop, and then obliterates him with a dunk. To add insult to injury, Wiggins glares at the kid all the way back down the court while the crowd goes nuts:

Big shout out to Ryan Currie and Home Team Hoops for the heads up.

