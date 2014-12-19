Watch Anthony Davis Put Up 30 Points, 14 Rebounds & 5 Blocks In Win Over Rockets

12.19.14 4 years ago

The Pelicans beat the Rockets in Houston last night, 99-90, pushing New Orleans over .500 to 13-12 and the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. Anthony Davis was back in full form after a chest contusion kept him out of the last three quarters in the Cleveland win and the Warriors loss. The Brow put up 30 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks against Dwight Howard and the Rockets, too. Find out why his stat line is another indication he’s perhaps one of the NBA’s best five players right now.

Brow showed off his alley-oop ability in the win, too:

He also knocked down a couple mid-range jumpers, rendering Dwight’s ineffectual on those possessions. But it’s his ability to hit runners in the lane, not necessarily the restricted area that transforms his offensive game into the upper tier of the Association.

Not only that, but Brow also had five blocks, doing it on both ends of the floor.

Davis’ 30, 15 and five line was the third time he’s scored at least 30 points, snatched at least 10 rebounds and blocked at least five shots over the last two years. No one else in the NBA has done it once in that span, as SportsCenter pointed out on Twitter:

That’s a fun factoid to break out any time someone is arguing against Davis as a superstar right now, not just a superstar in the making.

