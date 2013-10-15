Watch Ben McLemore’s Slo-Mo Dunk Show After Practice

10.15.13 5 years ago

Kansas rookie Ben McLemore put on a dunking exhibition after practice this weekend. Kings cameras were on hand to capture his high-flying dunks in slow motion, and the footage is pretty remarkable. We could be looking at a dunk contest invite if McLemore can show off this sort of aerial brilliance during the season.

His dunking certainly looks beautiful when you slow it down.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSBEN MCLEMOREDimeMagSACRAMENTO KINGS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP