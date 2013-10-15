Watch Ben McLemore’s Slo-Mo Dunk Show After Practice

Kansas rookie Ben McLemore put on a dunking exhibition after practice this weekend. Kings cameras were on hand to capture his high-flying dunks in slow motion, and the footage is pretty remarkable. We could be looking at a dunk contest invite if McLemore can show off this sort of aerial brilliance during the season.

His dunking certainly looks beautiful when you slow it down.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.