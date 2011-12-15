Video: Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan React to the Chris Paul Trade News

#Los Angeles Clippers #Video #Chris Paul #Blake Griffin
12.15.11 7 years ago 12 Comments

“It’s going to be Lob City.”

That is the first full sentence that DeAndre Jordan can get himself to put together once his agent called him with the news that the Clippers had pulled off last night’s Chris Paul trade.

Cameras caught this live reaction of Blake Griffin, DeAndre and Caron Butler at a community service event at an L.A.-area school. I love how genuinely excited these guys are about getting the best PG in the game:

Also kind of funny? Their passing-at-best interest in who the team had to trade away in order to get CP3. Visions of Hundreds of alley-oops can do that to you…

Via Fox Sports West

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Video#Chris Paul#Blake Griffin
TAGS2011 Free AgencyBLAKE GRIFFINCARON BUTLERChris PaulDEANDRE JORDANDimeMagLos Angeles ClippersReal Storiesvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP