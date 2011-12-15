Video: Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan React to the Chris Paul Trade News

“It’s going to be Lob City.”
That is the first full sentence that DeAndre Jordan can get himself to put together once his agent called him with the news that the Clippers had pulled off last night’s Chris Paul trade.
Cameras caught this live reaction of Blake Griffin, DeAndre and Caron Butler at a community service event at an L.A.-area school. I love how genuinely excited these guys are about getting the best PG in the game:
Also kind of funny? Their passing-at-best interest in who the team had to trade away in order to get CP3. Visions of Hundreds of alley-oops can do that to you…
Via Fox Sports West
LOL.
Kaman and Gordon’s reaction.
[www.bing.com]
Kaman is straight professional. Love it. I was a fan of him before, and this made me an even bigger fan.
Especially his answer to the question, “I know it doesn’t make a difference to you but what do you think Chris Paul will bring to this Clipper club?”
Can we coin them the Lobs Angeles Clippers?
How about just the Lobsters? Lob City Clips.
It’s so funny seeing Blake Griffin the way he is now… when he first came in the league, he was almost a zombie
@JAY – “Lobs Angeles Clippers” is incredible.
Man, Chris Kaman looks like an ugly Matthew Mcconaughey in Ring of Fire…AFTER he got ate by the fuckin dragon.
Wow, Eric Gordon: “you know…you know…you know…you know”.
really?
eric gordon said it right, “all you can do is be a basketball player and play.”
every young guy thinks their team loves them and will never let them go. the college experience kinda gives the indication that emotions/loyalty play a part with an organization. but in the pros, it’s a strict business. and all you can expect to do as a player is to play. don’t expect your owners to have any loyalty to you.
just glad the fegt lakers didnt get him.
@ Cassidy
I can already see “Lobs Angeles” on t-shirts and posters. I feel like it can really catch on.
@ Sweeney
Sorry my dude, but I feel like “Lobsters” is kinda corny. Just my opinion though.
^^ Saw it all over Twitter, so I guess I can save myself a lil’ by saying I didn’t make it up…
Lol Gordon sounds like Dave Chappelle.