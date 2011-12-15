Video: Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan React to the Chris Paul Trade News

“It’s going to be Lob City.”

That is the first full sentence that DeAndre Jordan can get himself to put together once his agent called him with the news that the Clippers had pulled off last night’s Chris Paul trade.

Cameras caught this live reaction of Blake Griffin, DeAndre and Caron Butler at a community service event at an L.A.-area school. I love how genuinely excited these guys are about getting the best PG in the game:

Also kind of funny? Their passing-at-best interest in who the team had to trade away in order to get CP3. Visions of Hundreds of alley-oops can do that to you…

Via Fox Sports West

