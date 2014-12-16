Watch Bucks’ Khris Middleton Beat Buzzer For Game-Winning 3 Versus Suns

We’ve found the the problem with the Phoenix Suns – the Milwaukee Bucks stole all of their magic. Watch the Bucks’ Khris Middleton hit a game-winning three-pointer as time expires to send the Suns to their sixth straight loss.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Bank’s open.

The teams traded buckets on the five previous possessions of crunch-time, setting an epic stage for Middleton’s heroics. The sophomore reserve finished with 14 points on a night that Milwaukee’s bench accounted for more than of its offense. The Bucks are now 13-12 on the season, but this dramatic win will be marred if Jabari Parker’s knee injury turns out to be more serious than initially anticipated.

Five of the Suns’ six consecutive defeats have been decided by six points or fewer. At 12-14, Phoenix has fallen out of the West’s eighth and final playoff spot with the Oklahoma City right on their heels.

If the Bucks took Phoenix’s 2013-2104 mojo, does that mean Jeff Hornacek’s team now has Milwaukee’s? They should certainly hope not.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.