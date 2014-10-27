Bucks Work Movie Theater, Giannis Antetokounmpo Sweeps Floors

This doesn’t seem fair. Not only is Giannis Antetokounmpo the Milwaukee Bucks’ most intriguing player, but the 19 year-old isn’t even a rookie anymore. Shouldn’t manual labor be Jabari Parker’s job? In this amusing video of the Milwaukee Bucks surprising fans by working a local movie theater (video link), The Greek Freak is tasked with sweeping the floor while his teammates enjoy more engaging cinema jobs.

John Henson emceed the segment, and even mistakenly called 2013 first-round pick Antetokounmpo a rookie. The genial Athens native took the diss in stride, though, quipping, “If you don’t get buckets, this is what you get.”

6-11 Georgian Zaza Pachulia looked far more like security guard or movie henchman than box office worker:

And here’s the Rookie of the Year favorite, loving his job as ticket-taker:

A more vindictive personality might take the slight out on his teammates, but Giannis is just too nice a guy. Perhaps his army of internet followers will reprimand Henson and company?

