Watch Carmelo Anthony Hit Insanely Difficult, Dirk Nowitzki-Style Fadeaway

Basketball is a copycat game. Given the incredible success that Dirk Nowitzki has enjoyed utilizing his patented one-legged fadeaway over the past 16 seasons, then, it’s been no surprise to see players like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant use it to great, effortless effect. Carmelo Anthony’s most recent iteration of Dirk’s signature move, though, is especially difficult – even if he makes it seem anything but.

We still don’t understand how Carmelo managed to shoot this ball anywhere but behind the backboard:

Crazy. That’s not how the move is supposed to look; Anthony is so off-balance and his body so out of line that a make should be impossible. Here’s Dirk utilizing perfect form:

See how he’s square quickly upon turning over his right shoulder? And his airborne leg aligns with the basket? Anthony not only takes a far bigger step to get separation, but also has his knee parallel to the baseline upon the shot’s release. Unbelievable.

We’ll see if Carmelo adds “the Dirk” to his offensive arsenal this season. Should he do so, we highly recommend he tighten it up in practice a bit – as amazing as this basket was, it’s surely unsustainable.

