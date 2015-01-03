Watch Celtics Pay Tribute To Rajon Rondo With Tribute Video, Standing Ovation

01.02.15 4 years ago 2 Comments

Rajon Rondo’s return to the Boston Celtics’ TD Garden is going as well as he could have hoped. Not only is the Dallas Mavericks’ point guard dominating the game, but fans and players gave him a lengthy standing ovation at the conclusion of an emotional video highlighting his time in green and gold.

The tribute is in full below. Watch at its conculsion as Celtics president Danny Ainge and owner Wyc Grousbeck join the rest of TD Garden in getting up from their seats to show Rondo appreciation:

Great moment.

And even better for Rondo is that he’s playing excellent basketball. The notoriously poor shooter hit his first six field goal attempts and four three-pointers against his former team. He has 18 points to help the Mavericks to a 13-point lead late in the first half.

(Video via watchnba201415)

