Watch Chris Brown’s Slick Shammgod Crossover

It’s been awhile since we profiled the hooping exploits of R&B star Chris Brown. After showing out at Summer League in 2012, Breezy has mostly stayed away from the public game – getting absolutely yammed on by Andre Drummond last summer probably had something do to with it. But Brown took to the court again recently, exhibiting handle and passing knack normally reserved for only the best ballers.

Okay, so the defense here isn’t exactly intense, but Brown’s wiggle still impresses. Take another look:

Pretty sure we’d fall down when trying to juke a defender like that. Apparently the “New Flame” singer’s rare rhythm at least somewhat translates to hoops.

(Video via TeamFlightBrothers)

