Watch Chris Brown’s Slick Shammgod Crossover

#Chris Brown #Video #GIFs
09.18.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

It’s been awhile since we profiled the hooping exploits of R&B star Chris Brown. After showing out at Summer League in 2012, Breezy has mostly stayed away from the public game –  getting absolutely yammed on by Andre Drummond last summer probably had something do to with it. But Brown took to the court again recently, exhibiting handle and passing knack normally reserved for only the best ballers.

Okay, so the defense here isn’t exactly intense, but Brown’s wiggle still impresses. Take another look:

Pretty sure we’d fall down when trying to juke a defender like that. Apparently the “New Flame” singer’s rare rhythm at least somewhat translates to hoops.

(Video via TeamFlightBrothers)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Brown#Video#GIFs
TAGSChris Browngifsvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP