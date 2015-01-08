Video: Watch Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer Spasm To Fergie

The Clippers stomped the Lakers last night at Staples Center, 114-89, and the intercity rivals have appeared to switch places with the Clippers turning into title contenders and the Lakers plotting ping pong ball moves. New Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has a lot to be happy about with his $2 billion franchise, but perhaps he should refrain from dancing like he did last night.

A lot of people are making excuses for Ballmer since he’s a billionaire, which we guess gives you carte blanche to dance like an OCD child controls your limbs with marionette strings.

While watching Ballmer shimmy and shake, we were reminded of something an old co-worker once described to us when we were working with her in college. She was ridiculously smart African-American woman and when she saw us dancing in the store where we both worked (college is expensive), she said we had “CRD.” Confused, we asked what she meant.

“Caucasian rhythm disorder.” She was right, too (miss you Goldie).

We do have CRD, but not nearly as bad as Ballmer. He looks like he’s having a seizure, or was slipped some drug that blocks all motor functioning:

Steve Ballmer dancing to Fergie. Enjoy, Internet. A video posted by @danwoikesports on Jan 1, 2015 at 8:10pm PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Ballmer is the poster child for CRD now, but he shouldn’t care. He’s a billionaire who owns a basketball team in Los Angeles. Our eyes might care, and his friends and family might be horrified with embarrassment, but he possesses “I don’t give a f***” money. Watching him convulse and flail his arms around with very little hip movement just reminds us how bad we danced in college and how poor we are in comparison to Ballmer.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.