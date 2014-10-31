Watch DeAndre Jordan Get His Head At Rim Level For Soaring Alley-Oop Finish

10.31.14 4 years ago

Oh, how we missed Lob City. Watch Chris Paul find DeAndre Jordan in the pick-and-roll for a soaring, powerful alley-oop slam.

The force. The height. Unbelievable.

The Los Angeles Clippers will need more plays like this if they’re to stave-off the extremely short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite Russell Westbrook exiting for good midway through the second quarter with a right hand injury, the home team led just 46-41 at halftime.

