Watch DeAndre Jordan Get His Head At Rim Level For Soaring Alley-Oop Finish

Oh, how we missed Lob City. Watch Chris Paul find DeAndre Jordan in the pick-and-roll for a soaring, powerful alley-oop slam.
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
The force. The height. Unbelievable.
The Los Angeles Clippers will need more plays like this if they’re to stave-off the extremely short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite Russell Westbrook exiting for good midway through the second quarter with a right hand injury, the home team led just 46-41 at halftime.
What do you think?
Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
That’s cool but watch
LEBRON JAMES’ VERTICAL JUMP… [check123.com]