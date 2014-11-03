Watch DeAndre Jordan Nearly Tear Down Rim With Monster Alley-Oop

11.03.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Here’s something that DeMarcus Cousins definitely can’t do. Though the Sacramento Kings and their dominant big man got the best of the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, Boogie can’t come close to matching DeAndre Jordan’s aerial exploits. Watch the human video game nearly tear the rim down on a massive, two-handed alley-oop from Chris Paul.

Wow.

Be careful, DeAndre. Don’t hurt yourself.

(Video via NBA)

#Los Angeles Clippers#Video#Chris Paul#GIFs
