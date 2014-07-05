Watch DeMarcus Cousins Explain His Ink To Dime

#Ink
07.05.14 4 years ago

Kings big man DeMarcus Cousins continues to build a body of work on the basketball court that marks him as one of the best young post players in the game today. Simultaneously, he’s also been building up the ink decorating his arms and torso as he tells Dime in this exclusive video.

Watch as the “Boogie-Man” explains that his mom actually brought him to get his first tattoo, but still asked him whether he was sure he wanted to get one because — as we all know — they’re permanent. Boogie’s first was, in his own words, “awful,” and he actually later got the “little ping pong-sized basketball with a little crown on it,” covered up with the spider tat he now has on his left arm.

Also, the pain didn’t dissuade Cousins from continuing to ink his body, but he was surprised by the itching: “the healing part, I was about to scratch my arm off.”

His own favorite: the one of his mom, “she got really emotional about it,” he tells us.

What’s your fav Boogie tattoo?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ink
TAGSDEMARCUS COUSINSDimeTVInkSACRAMENTO KINGSTATTOOS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP