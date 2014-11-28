Watch Derrick Rose Dominate Celtics In Early Third Quarter

#Video #Derrick Rose #Chicago Bulls #Boston Celtics #GIFs
11.28.14 4 years ago

Derrick Rose is back, and he’s dominating in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics. More encouraging? The Chicago Bulls superstar took a hard fall and kept on churning.

First, he hit a pull-up three:

Then a block and transition layup:

Rose followed that up with a quick drive down the lane:

And he capped this awesome stretch by getting up from a tough charge and draining another three two possessions later:

Rose scored 12 points in his seven third quarter minutes, bringing Chicago back from six-point halftime deficit to tie the game at 65-65. Hot shooting from Jared Sullinger has kept the Bulls from taking complete control, but we certainly wouldn’t be surprised if they make another run once Rose returns in the fourth quarter.

Win or lose, though, this is obviously a very important step in Rose’s long road to acclimation.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Derrick Rose#Chicago Bulls#Boston Celtics#GIFs
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCHICAGO BULLSDERRICK ROSEgifsvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP