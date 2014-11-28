Watch Derrick Rose Dominate Celtics In Early Third Quarter

Derrick Rose is back, and he’s dominating in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics. More encouraging? The Chicago Bulls superstar took a hard fall and kept on churning.

First, he hit a pull-up three:

Then a block and transition layup:

Rose followed that up with a quick drive down the lane:

And he capped this awesome stretch by getting up from a tough charge and draining another three two possessions later:

Rose scored 12 points in his seven third quarter minutes, bringing Chicago back from six-point halftime deficit to tie the game at 65-65. Hot shooting from Jared Sullinger has kept the Bulls from taking complete control, but we certainly wouldn’t be surprised if they make another run once Rose returns in the fourth quarter.

Win or lose, though, this is obviously a very important step in Rose’s long road to acclimation.

