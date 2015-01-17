Watch Derrick Rose Finish No-Look Layup, Score 29 Points, Drop 10 Dimes

On the heels of Derrick Rose giving the Warriors’ Stephen Curry very high praise – putting him at the top of the list of the best point guards in the NBA – the 2011 MVP put on a show at the TD Garden against the Boston Celtics. After posting an impressive 32 points in a losing effort against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, Rose did not let his foot of the gas pedal whatsoever on Friday night, finishing with 29 points and 10 assists on 12-20 shooting.

D-Rose also added a steal to his double-double campaign in Boston early in the first quarter, which provided arguably the highlight of the night. After picking Avery Bradley’s pocket, Rose took it coast-to-coast by finishing with a pretty no-look, circus-like layup in the lane.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Basketball is simply better when Rose is playing like his former MVP-self. Check out the highlights from his double-double performance en route to the Bulls’ 119-103 win over the Celtics.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.