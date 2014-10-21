Watch Derrick Rose Show Off Vintage Speed In Dominant First Half Outing

10.20.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Derrick Rose was downright dominant in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The former MVP scored 20 points in the game’s first 24 minutes, including a trio of three-pointers. Most encouraging for Chicago Bulls fans, though, was surely the vintage burst and body control that he showed on two coast-to-coast finishes.

Okay, so Rose clearly travelled on that second play. But the point remains – this as healthy as Rose has looked all preseason. It’s crucial to remember that Rose enjoyed similar success at times during the 2013-2014 exhibition slate before struggling in the regular season’s early going and succumbing to another knee injury. Nothing is concrete, basically.

That Rose is capable of making plays like these, though, is further reason to believe that his second comeback attempt won’t only be long, but extremely fruitful, too.

(GIF via @_MarcusD_) (Vine via Ricky O’Donnell)

