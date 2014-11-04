Watch Dwight Howard Catch And Finish Alley-Oop On Top Of Sixers Defender

11.03.14 4 years ago

Dwight Howard (photo. clutchfansDOTnet)

 

This seems a nice encapsulation of how the undefeated Houston Rockets’ game tonight against the win-less Philadelphia 76ers is bound to go. Late in the first quarter with Houston already up double-digits, Dwight Howard caught a lob on top of Philly’s Chris Johnson and finished over him in one insanely athletic motion.

Too easy. The problem for the Sixers and the rest of the league, of course, is that it’s not an easy play at all – Howard is just that good. If he continues making plays like this seem routine throughout the 2014-2015 season, Houston will be better than anyone’s anticipating.

(Video via clutchfansDOTnet)

TOPICS#Video#Dwight Howard#GIFs
Dwight Howard Houston Rockets

