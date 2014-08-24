Watch The First Trailer For Upcoming Documentary “Kobe Bryant’s Muse”

#Kobe Bryant
08.24.14 4 years ago

The first trailer for upcoming Showtime documentary “Kobe Bryant’s Muse” has been released. This preview offers a fleeting glimpse of the film’s primary ethos, showing Bryant honing his basketball craft with a voiceover that extolls both the virtues and pitfalls of the extreme dedication that’s made him so successful.

“You can always kind of be average and just do what’s normal,” Kobe says. “I’m not in this to do what’s normal.”

Clearly. “Muse,” directed by Gotham Chopra, will air on Showtime in November.

(Video via Kobe Team)

