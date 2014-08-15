Watch Foot Locker’s “Be The Baddest” Commercial Starring Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant resonates with basketball fans unlike any other star in the NBA, and it’s easy to understand why. Despite his stance as one of the the rarest and best all-around athletes in the world, what sticks out most about KD’s game is simplicity. You can actually see the effect of his arguably unmatched impact – quick-stop pull-ups, effortless three-pointers, rangy crossovers, and graceful yet powerful dunks are hard to miss. It’s easy to imagine Durant honing his incredible skill-level through hours and hours of work on the blacktop in Washington, D.C., willing himself to greatness. And if you – or your son, daughter, nephew, cousin, or younger self – exhibit similar dedication, maybe you can approximate at least some of what makes Durant so special.

Foot Locker and Nike touch on that underlying belief in “Be The Baddest,” a new commercial starring the reigning MVP. “Just go get a ball. Find a hoop,” Durant dares. “When you’re ready, I’ll be waiting.”

And if anyone still believes that KD is “too nice,” this spot hammers home the fact that Durant’s competitive fire knows no bounds. “They said you were too skinny, too weak, too nice,” he narrates, before a real-time KD questions the latter sentiment in annoyance for what he surely hopes is the last time.

Don’t bother taking Durant up on his challenge. Hone your game all you want, but “The Baddest” is here to stay.

