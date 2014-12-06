Giannis Antetokounmpo Posterizes Chris Bosh

The Heat weren’t expecting such overall brilliance from the Bucks tonight. But Jason Kidd‘s surprising Milwaukee team outscored them in the final three quarters for a relatively easy, 109-85, win at the decrepit BMO Harris Bradley Center. During the win, Giannis Antetokounmpo showed off his long-limbed athleticism when he posterized Chris Bosh with a tasty dunk from the wing.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel‘s Ira Winderman called tonight’s loss “the worst moment since LeBron left,” and we think Chris Bosh might agree. CB had rough night shooting the ball — just 9-for-23 — but he still combined with Dwayne Wade to score 49 points. It’s just no one else on Miami cracked double-digits, and Kendall Marshall‘s career high 20 points (on 7-of-8 shooting) paced six Bucks players who scored 13 or more points on the night.

No points were as spectacular as the Greek Freak’s posterization of Bosh, though:

