Watch The Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Get The Bock & Flush

Milwaukee might have had the worst record in the league last season, but they’ve got an excellent rookie in Jabari Parker, a new head coach in Jason Kidd, a more svelte O.J. Mayo and the Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo. The latter showed another flash of brilliance on Saturday with a block on one end and a flush on the other.
There aren’t many 6-11 and growing second-year players who can block Taj Gibson, like Antetokounmpo does here…
then immediately fill the lane on the other end to flush the feed off the Mayo dish:
But then again, there aren’t many players who might have superstardom in their future.
With Gary Payton advising Giannis as a possible 7-foot point guard (remember, he’s still growing), and a highlight-filled summer playing for Greece at the FIBA World Cup, there’s no ceiling right now for the exciting 19 year old.
Does Antetokounmpo ever become a superstar?
Called it last year, but will say it again, that this kid could become an elite level player. Maybe not as talked about as Durant, but the guy plays both ends of the floor, something Durant is yet to master consistently. Then again GA needs to work on a deadly J.