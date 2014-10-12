Watch The Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Get The Bock & Flush

Milwaukee might have had the worst record in the league last season, but they’ve got an excellent rookie in Jabari Parker, a new head coach in Jason Kidd, a more svelte O.J. Mayo and the Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo. The latter showed another flash of brilliance on Saturday with a block on one end and a flush on the other.

There aren’t many 6-11 and growing second-year players who can block Taj Gibson, like Antetokounmpo does here…

then immediately fill the lane on the other end to flush the feed off the Mayo dish:

But then again, there aren’t many players who might have superstardom in their future.

With Gary Payton advising Giannis as a possible 7-foot point guard (remember, he’s still growing), and a highlight-filled summer playing for Greece at the FIBA World Cup, there’s no ceiling right now for the exciting 19 year old.

Does Antetokounmpo ever become a superstar?

