Watch Grizzlies Minority Owner Justin Timberlake Play Courtside Cameraman

Justin Timberlake wasn’t on his “Suit And Tie” ish at yesterday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat. Instead of taking his usual spot in front of the camera, then, the Grizzlies’ minority owner – and loyal fan! – got behind it. Watch The 20/20 Experience crooner briefly play courtside cameraman during his team’s 103-87 win over the Heat on Sunday.
We never got a look at the action Timberlake shot. Considering the singer/dancer/actor/comedian’s multi-faceted talents, though, its likely he has the knack befitting a cameraman. Maybe this is a new side-gig?
Or even better, perhaps JT can be added to the Grizzlies’ training staff? His enthusiasm while stretching with Zach Randolph pre-game is apparent:
Either way, we’re pretty sure Timberlake will find a way to stay successful.
