Watch Guy Dupuy With The Self-Bounce Eastbay Dunk During The Venice BBall League

#GIFs
09.16.13

Guy Dupuy is one of the top dunkers on the planet, someone that puts Blake Griffin‘s acrobatics to shame. Recently, he burnished his already legendary streetball cred on the playground by bouncing the ball to himself before putting it between his legs for a dunk. The crazy part? He did it in a game.

Watch Dupuy soar after finding himself on a breakaway during the Venice Basketball League World Games.

What do you think?

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSgifsGUY DUPUYPlaygroundVenice Basketball League

