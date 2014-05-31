Watch Miami Mash Indiana To Move On To The Finals

There were a lot of extraneous matters to discuss about the series-clinching Game 6 win by the Heat on Friday night, but we don’t want that to take away from the focused basketball played by a Miami team looking to win their third consecutive title. The Pacers fought them every step of the way again, but they couldn’t force a Game 7 at home they had played so hard for during the regular season.

Indiana’s young star Paul George scored a game-high 29 points, but he only scored a single point in the first half as the Heat jumped to a 60-34 lead, and 13 more of his final total came in the final session’s garbage time after the Heat ran to a 91-58 lead after three quarters.

Chris Bosh joined LeBron James in scoring 25 points, knocking down 10 of his 14 shots. D-Wade poured in another 13, and Rashard Lewis continued to impress as a starter with 13 more.

James and Wade also passed for six assists a-piece, as everyone got involved in the runaway win at home.

The Heat defense was at its best, and the Pacers — even with Lance Stephenson attempting to rise to the moment with 11 first-half points — just didn’t have an answer as the game was over midway through the third period. Stephenson didn’t score a single point in the second half.

In the end, it was James who led the Heat to the win and their fourth trip to the Finals in as many years.

