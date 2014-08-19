Watch High School Junior Kobe Bryant Dominate Playoff Game Down Stretch

It’s an old adage in sports that players are born with a killer instinct. That the hyper-competitiveness and superstar gumption that makes the great ones greatest is inherent and can’t be developed. We’re not sure whether that’s true or not, but one thing is for sure: Kobe Bryant has always had it.
With his Lower Merion squad down at halftime of a playoff game his junior year of high school, Kobe showed off the crunch-time chops and sheer will that have helped make him a basketball legend. After scoring just six points in the first half, Bryant poured in 29 points – including 19 in the fourth quarter – to lead his team to victory.
Check out the form on Bryant’s jumper in these quintessential 1990s highlights. The supreme balance, effortless release, and perfect follow-through that we still see today are plainly evident here. The trademark intensity is, too.
*Note: Game highlights begin around the 9:00 minute mark.
It’s hardly surprising that one of the best and most accomplished basketball players ever could score 29 second-half points in a high school game, but that doesn’t make watching Kobe do so any less fun. The attire, music, graphics, and announcing only adds to the supreme entertainment value of the video above. “Caution: Flammable” before Bryant nails another jumper is something that should be integrated into all recaps of Los Angeles Lakers games.
More impressive than Kobe’s on-court performance here might be his interview after the game. Talk about poise. High school Bryant was clearly meant for superstardom, and we’re all lucky to have seen him reach his immense potential.
(H/T Lakers Nation) (Video via BigStar2Raw)
I watched a fair amount of high-level HS basketball in California, and I have to say I am astounded at how open Kobe is on most of his shots. That should not have been the case in a playoff game.
On another note…people forget that coming out of High School Kobe was a squeaky clean, mulch-lingual, affable, well loved kid. Older players loved his thirst to learn, his teammates knew what he could be and that he wasn’t selfish more than he was determined…
The real story, which Shaq later admitted was Kobe’s treatment in his initial years in the NBA lead to the persona we know today…the more reclusive and guarded guy off the court. Remember this is the same guy that invited the press early, then morphed into a darker personality. The fact of the matter is under the leadership of Shaq they did things to Kobe that didn’t rock well with him…rather than taking it like a nutless youngin’ Kobe took it like disrespect and became more detached and driven to be dominant over even his teammates. Not saying he is an Angel…he was a brat as well and was thirsty to be The man he alienated even people that wanted the best for him
He has since found a good balance of being honest yet still restrictive.
It is cool to reflect on these guys when they were still “innocent” and full of desire to not just be good ball players, but trying to be good presentable people…
The money comes, then comes tattoos, foul behavior, and stepping outside of the things that got them their. I don’t get it, but it may just be an obvious side effect of getting too much too fast with no few support systems in place to balance their lifestyles…