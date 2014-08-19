Watch High School Junior Kobe Bryant Dominate Playoff Game Down Stretch

It’s an old adage in sports that players are born with a killer instinct. That the hyper-competitiveness and superstar gumption that makes the great ones greatest is inherent and can’t be developed. We’re not sure whether that’s true or not, but one thing is for sure: Kobe Bryant has always had it.

With his Lower Merion squad down at halftime of a playoff game his junior year of high school, Kobe showed off the crunch-time chops and sheer will that have helped make him a basketball legend. After scoring just six points in the first half, Bryant poured in 29 points – including 19 in the fourth quarter – to lead his team to victory.

Check out the form on Bryant’s jumper in these quintessential 1990s highlights. The supreme balance, effortless release, and perfect follow-through that we still see today are plainly evident here. The trademark intensity is, too.

*Note: Game highlights begin around the 9:00 minute mark.

It’s hardly surprising that one of the best and most accomplished basketball players ever could score 29 second-half points in a high school game, but that doesn’t make watching Kobe do so any less fun. The attire, music, graphics, and announcing only adds to the supreme entertainment value of the video above. “Caution: Flammable” before Bryant nails another jumper is something that should be integrated into all recaps of Los Angeles Lakers games.

More impressive than Kobe’s on-court performance here might be his interview after the game. Talk about poise. High school Bryant was clearly meant for superstardom, and we’re all lucky to have seen him reach his immense potential.

