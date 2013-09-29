Watch HS Sophomore Adrian Moore Plunge A Lefty Dunk

#Dunks #GIFs
09.29.13 5 years ago

Adrian Moore is a 6-4 springy sophomore from Little Rock High School in Arkansas. Watch him throw it down with authority at the 2013 John Lucas Midwest Invitational. High school ballers are getting better and better at an increasingly early age.

If we were a sophomore and just rattled the rim like this after driving to our left and finishing with a swooping dunk from well above the rim, we’d probably eyeball our defender too. Forgive the mean mugging, the kid’s just a sophomore.

[City League Hoops]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dunks#GIFs
TAGS2013 John Lucas Midwest InvitationalAdrian MooreDUNKSgifshigh school

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP