Watch HS Sophomore Adrian Moore Plunge A Lefty Dunk

Adrian Moore is a 6-4 springy sophomore from Little Rock High School in Arkansas. Watch him throw it down with authority at the 2013 John Lucas Midwest Invitational. High school ballers are getting better and better at an increasingly early age.

If we were a sophomore and just rattled the rim like this after driving to our left and finishing with a swooping dunk from well above the rim, we’d probably eyeball our defender too. Forgive the mean mugging, the kid’s just a sophomore.

[City League Hoops]

