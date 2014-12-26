Watch “Inside The NBA” Salute Craig Sager On Christmas Day

It’s been months now since Craig Sager was diagnosed with Leukemia, robbing NBA fans of one of the most colorful personalities ever, and an NBA lifer whose sideline reporting has become synonymous with the game itself. Despite missing his presence during a quintuple header on Christmas Day, the people at “Inside the NBA still brought his ongoing — though winning — battle against cancer into our homes last night.

A successful bone marrow transplant with his capable son Craig Sager, Jr. has helped keep the cancer at bay and it’s currently in remission. While he’s still at risk, watching him describe his fight, and the support he got from Gregg Popovich, Keving Garnett and so many others, will bring tears to your eyes.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Keep battling Craig. Everyone in the NBA family is rooting for you.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.