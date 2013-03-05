Watch J.J. Barea Call Ray Allen a “Fu**ing Pu**y”

You may have seen this clip making the rounds today, but here it is for you. Last night the Miami Heat rolled the Minnesota Timberwolves on their home floor last night, and at least one of the T-Wolves couldn’t take it any more and snapped.

In the fourth quarter J.J. Barea took exception to some elbow work from Ray Allen and shoved Jesus to the floor.

J.J.’s shove was initially ruled a Flagrant-1 and led to a lot of jawing between the two teams. Officials reviewed the incident and switch the call on Barea to a Flagrant-2, leading to his ejection from the game.

On his way to the locker room, J.J. let Ray Allen know exactly what he thinks of him. For his part, Ray took his 10 All-Star appearances, 2008 championship ring and close to $200 million in career NBA salary and stuck both of the free throws.

Here’s the video of Barea on his way out:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook