Watch Jabari Parker & Andrew Wiggins Meet For The First Time In The NBA

While both Andrew Wiggins and Jabari Parker have shown flashes of the brilliance that made them Nos. 1 and 2 in the 2014 NBA Draft, last night’s first meeting between the two, when the Bucks traveled to Minnesota, didn’t exactly set the world on fire. Still, both showed some off their other-worldly talent and athleticism while also struggling from the floor — as rookies are prone to do, even these two.

Parker was 5-for-12 for 11 points, seven boards, three assists, a steal and a block. He also teamed up with Giannis Antetokounmpo for a nice little drive-dish-and-dunk — the second time they’ve graced the highlight reel together.

Wiggins shot worse — 4-of-14 — but two of those makes were from beyond the arc and a third was a nifty alley-oop:

Wiggins also gobbled up eight rebounds, dished four assists, snatched a steal and blocked two shots, including one spike on you know who:

But it was Jason Kidd‘s surprising Bucks — led by Larry Sanders‘ 15 points and five blocks, plus seven players in double-figures — who ended up the victors in Minnesota, 103-86.

This is just their first meeting, but you can be sure it’ll be a battle that will go on the rest of this season and beyond. Both still have yet to turn 20.

Based off their early season performances, who will be the better pro in the long run?

