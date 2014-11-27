Watch Jabari Parker & Andrew Wiggins Meet For The First Time In The NBA

While both Andrew Wiggins and Jabari Parker have shown flashes of the brilliance that made them Nos. 1 and 2 in the 2014 NBA Draft, last night’s first meeting between the two, when the Bucks traveled to Minnesota, didn’t exactly set the world on fire. Still, both showed some off their other-worldly talent and athleticism while also struggling from the floor — as rookies are prone to do, even these two.
Parker was 5-for-12 for 11 points, seven boards, three assists, a steal and a block. He also teamed up with Giannis Antetokounmpo for a nice little drive-dish-and-dunk — the second time they’ve graced the highlight reel together.
Wiggins shot worse — 4-of-14 — but two of those makes were from beyond the arc and a third was a nifty alley-oop:
Wiggins also gobbled up eight rebounds, dished four assists, snatched a steal and blocked two shots, including one spike on you know who:
But it was Jason Kidd‘s surprising Bucks — led by Larry Sanders‘ 15 points and five blocks, plus seven players in double-figures — who ended up the victors in Minnesota, 103-86.
This is just their first meeting, but you can be sure it’ll be a battle that will go on the rest of this season and beyond. Both still have yet to turn 20.
Based off their early season performances, who will be the better pro in the long run?
Not sure if it’s fair, but I too recall the hullabaloo about the first match up of Melo and LBJ that turned into a fizzer. Both these kids will be great and if either can have a career even just notch below Melo, then they’ve done pretty well to live up to the hype.
My money is Wiggins getting to LBJ’s level. Let the hate begin.
Are you saying Wiggins will get to Lebron’s level, if so people will debate who was better when their careers are done? I think most would be surprised – I’d expect more like D Wilkins level when its all done.
Is that Dominique or Damien Wilkins?
like lebron huh? if wiggins ever gets to 260lb of pure muscle, doesn’t lose a step, and has the strength to power throw the contact of 7 footers, then i will boil and eat my jordans. ;D jokes aside, no…wiggins will not be able to completely obliterated defenses the way lebron does. wiggins only has completed five dunks this season for a reason, bigger guys just push him out of the way, and he cannot power through the contact of grown men. wiggins is an elite athlete, but lebron is a freak of nature beyond even maple jordan. to me, wiggins has a prime kobe type of ceiling. a lock down perimeter defender than can get to the line alot, get into the paint at will, and shoot from anywhere on the floor. i see him being a more effcient shooting version of kobe, which is pretty awesome, but not lebron awesome.
Interesting and fair comparison. I agree Wiggins isn’t LBJ and LBJ is pretty unique. But Wiggins has something LBJ has had to work really hard on and that is natural footwork. Where as LBJ just barrels his way through traffic, Wiggins has already shown the ability to use his feet to get position and make his moves.
I think LBJ is already better than Jordan was at the same age, but LBJ still has a ways to go to put into the same conversation as MJ. And that is where I think Wiggins has the tools to reach a similar ceiling. It might be a stretch now, but people said the same of LBJ when he entered the league.
yeah im with you, prime kobe that shoots effiecient shots..well when you think about it thats MJ…that is wiggins ceiling. its going to be interesting to see if he can get there.