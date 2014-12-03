Watch Jabari Parker Blow By Kevin Love On Baseline For Reverse Lefty Slam

Nobody thought Kevin Love could guard Jabari Parker. Except the Cleveland Cavaliers, that is. Watch the Milwaukee Bucks’ star rookie blow right by Love after a switch for sick baseline reverse dunk – with his left hand.

Awesome.

This is exactly the type of play that exhibits Parker’s athletic advantage over the vast majority of power forwards. Most big men just aren’t close to quick enough to stay with him off the bounce. Once the 19 year-old adjusts to the NBA three-point line? Forget about it.

The Bucks and Cavs are locked in a tight one late in the third quarter. Parker has 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

