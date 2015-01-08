Watch John Wall Get Steal, Finish With Slick Double-Pump Reverse Dunk

01.08.15 4 years ago

John Wall’s playmaking wizardry makes it easy to forget that he’s the reigning Slam Dunk Contest Champion. He provided a nice reminder last night. Watch the Washington Wizards superstar grab a steal and finish on the other end with a soaring double-pump reverse dunk.

Too easy.

Wall finished with a casual 18 points, five rebounds, eight assists, and three steals in his team’s 101-91 win over the New York Knicks.

(Video via NBA)

