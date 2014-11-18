Watch Kevin Durant & Russell Westbrook Working Out In Utah

After a Jones fracture knocked out Kevin Durant for 6-8 weeks, everybody expected Russell Westbrook to take over the offense — more so than usual — in the season’s first month. Except, Russ suffered a small fracture in his right hand and has also been out since the Thunder dropped their second game of the season to the Clippers on Halloween night. But now both are up and shooting around.

Per the Oklahoman‘s Darnell Mayberry comes this Vine of the two shooting at EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah today — the Thunder will play the Jazz at 9 p.m. ET tonight.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

As Mayberry notes, and as you can see in the Vine, KD is moving well, and Russ is shooting with the right hand where he suffered the fracture.

The Thunder have started the season 3-8 with their two superstars sidelined. Any news of their impending return to the court has to give Thunder fans some relief. It’s been a rough opening three weeks, but hopefully they’ll be dressing for games within a week or two to begin salvaging a rocky start to the 2014-15 Thunder campaign.

Can the return of KD and Russ turn OKC’s season around?

