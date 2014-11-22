Watch Kevin Garnett Repeatedly Slap Himself In Face En Route To Court

There’s no sense in hiding it now – we love Kevin Garnett. Stuff like this is of many, many reasons why the future Hall-of-Famer will always be one of our all-time favorites. As the Brooklyn Nets made their way through the tunnels of Chesapeake Energy Arena to begin their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Garnett trailed his teammates and repeatedly slapped himself in the face – with both hands! – to prepare for tip-off.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Classic.

As the end of Garnett’s career creeps closer by the game, we find ourselves relishing the little things he does that made us love basketball more than ever. Face slaps. Head butts. Chest pounds. Trash talk. Floor burns. The extra pass. Perfect help defense. A smooth 18-footer.

The athleticism and skills that made KG a superstar are mostly gone, but the heart, obviously, is still all here.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.