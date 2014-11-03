Watch Klay Thompson Posterize Robin Lopez

11.03.14 4 years ago

The ink isn’t even dry on Klay Thompson‘s four-year max extension with the Warriors and majority owner Joe Lacob must already feel like it was money well spent. After dropping 41 on the Lakers on Saturday night, Thompson had 20 at half against the Blazers on Sunday. His hot shooting cooled in the second half, but he still found time to put center Robin Lopez on a poster.

Klay was 7-for-13 (2/4 3-pt) in the first half for 20 points. He cooled a little in the second half, but found time to burn poor Steve Blake — a point guard drastically under-sized to defend the 6-7 Thompson — before flushing it in Lopez’s face:

Klay had another doozy of a bucket later in the game, but we’re still smarting from this throw-down. Bean was right.

