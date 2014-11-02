Watch Kobe Bryant Make Ridiculously Tough Reverse Layup Versus Warriors

Klay Thompson was the better player on Saturday night, but Kobe Bryant sure did have his moments. Before going off for 19 third quarter points in a vintage scoring barrage, Mamba provided a glimpse of things to come with this ridiculously difficult reverse layup moments before halftime.

Hang-time like this would be impressive for any player, let alone a 36 year-old not far removed from a pair of serious lower body injuries.

Bryant finished with 28 points (12-28 FGs), six rebounds, and seven turnovers in the Los Angeles Lakers’ fourth straight loss to open the season. And while inefficient production production in losing efforts will be depressingly common in 2014-2015, it sure is fun to watch Kobe turn back the clock for a few possessions each game.

