Video: Watch Kobe Bryant’s First In-Game Dunk Of The Season

In the first quarter of the Suns – Lakers game on Tuesday night, the Staples Center crowd rose to their feet after Kobe Bryant dunked for the first time this season. Kobe drove past P.J. Tucker along the baseline and slammed it over rim.

The Mamba is currently playing in his second game of the season after undergoing Achilles surgery last April, and it’s assuring for fans to see him able to elevate like this after a clumsy opening game against Sacramento.

In the first half, Kobe looked a lot more calm and contained, shooting 3-for-5 from the field for 10 points and two trips to the line. He also passed for a couple dimes, but perhaps most importantly, following eight turnovers in his first game back, is Kobe’s only had a single turnover so far.

