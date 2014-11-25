Watch Kyle Lowry Rip Isaiah Thomas’ Crossover To Help Seal Raptors’ Win Over Suns

Be careful when crossing-over in front of Kyle Lowry. We understand that. Isaiah Thomas didn’t. As his team led the Phoenix Suns by two with just 25 seconds remaining, Lowry ripped Thomas’ dribble and forced a jump-ball to help seal the Toronto Raptors’ dramatic 104-100 win.

Nasty.

Lowry won the tip over Thomas and guided it to Terrence Ross, who made a nice play by passing the ball to a teammate while falling out of bounds. Phoenix was forced to play the foul game from there, and DeMar DeRozan calmly sank for free throw attempts to squash their comeback hopes.

Jonas Valanciunas paced the home team with 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Eric Bledsoe led the Suns with 25 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. He briefly played the game’s hero with this incredible drive and finish on Phoenix’s possession before Lowry’s steal, too:

But it wasn’t enough.

Proceed with caution when dribbling near Lowry, ballhandlers. You can bet Thomas will going forward.

