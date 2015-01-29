Watch Kyrie Irving Drop Nasty Step-Back Trey To Cap 28-Point First Half

Who needs LeBron James? Well, when Kyrie Irving scores 28 first half points, perhaps not even the Cleveland Cavaliers. For the highlight of an utterly dominant 24-minute scoring display, watch Uncle Drew drop a filthy step-back three-pointer over Damian Lillard late in the second quarter of his team’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

https://platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Gross.

The LeBron-less Cavaliers lead the Blazers 54-44 at intermission. Kyrie’s career-high, by the way, is 44 points.

