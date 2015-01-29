Watch Kyrie Irving Hit Game-Winning Trey In Final Seconds Of 55-Point Night

01.28.15 4 years ago

Not a bad night for Kyrie Irving. After scoring a career-high 28 points in the first half of Wednesday’s contest, the 22 year-old was nearly as hot throughout quarters three and four – and even hotter when it mattered most. Watch Irving drill a go-ahead three-pointer with just over six seconds remaining that gave his team a 99-94 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Bang. That one came just over a minute after he nailed this ridiculous trey to tie the game and reach 50 points:

Irving finished with a career-high 55 points on 17-of-36 shooting overall and a mind-boggling 11-of-19 from beyond the arc. The 11 treys are a personal best and Cleveland franchise record.

The Cavaliers’ wining streak is now at seven games as the team moves to 2-8 on the season without LeBron James.

