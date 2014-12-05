Watch Kyrie Irving Switch Hands In Mid-Air For Gorgeous Reverse Layup

Plays like this are surely what the folks at Nike Basketball had in mind when they elected to make Kyrie Irving their fourth active signature athlete. Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers star show off his wizardry with the ball on this gorgeous reverse layup versus the New York Knicks.

Beautiful.

Is there another player in the world capable of what Irving is with the ball in his hands? We doubt it.

(Video via James Herbert)

