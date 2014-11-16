Watch LeBron James Block Shot Out Of Bounds, Search For Ball In Cavs Crowd

Remember when LeBron James didn’t have his swagger? Those late October days seem very, very far gone now. Watch The King highlight another dominant performance by soaring to block a shot deep into the Cleveland Cavaliers’ crowd and search for the ball during his team’s 127-94 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

What was Kent Bazemore thinking? James might not fly like he did in his fist stint with the Cavs, but can still really, really get up.

LeBron went off for 32 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in just 29 minutes of play. He’s now the league’s leading scorer with 27.8 points per game, and his 26.35 PER suddenly ranks fifth in basketball. It’s no accident that James’ renewed excellence has coincided with success for the Cavs.

He’s averaging 31.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game on 54 percent shooting in Cleveland’s five most recent outings, the past four of which they’ve won. And after being one the league’s least pass-happy teams over their first few games, the Cavs are suddenly sharing the ball with aplomb. They registered 39 assists on 49 field goals against Atlanta, six more dimes than any squad has managed in a game so far this season.

James’ aggression is the driving force behind that new id. And now that he’s comfortable exercising it, Cleveland’s offensive prowess seems like its here to stay.

