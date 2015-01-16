Watch LeBron James Share Laugh With Kobe Bryant After Missing Alley-Oop

Basketball is the ultimate team sport, but it wasn’t on Thursday. Last night’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers was more about a final chapter of the LeBron James–Kobe Bryant battle than anything else, and neither living legend tried to hide it.

As The King poured in ridiculous shots and Mamba beautifully embraced his inner-point guard, the pair enjoyed a friendly game-long dialogue never more obvious than in the second quarter. After LeBron misses a towering alley-oop slam, watch him share a laugh with Kobe on the other end of the floor:

If only the two’s legion of fans could be half as civil as their heroes. There could actually be fruitful discussion on comparing the legacies of James and Bryant – what a novel concept!

Alas, that’s obviously wishful thinking. What isn’t is that the bond forged between the superstars during the 2008 Olympics in Beijing is lasting. LeBron and Kobe have consistently lavished praise on one another in recent years, and that will surely continue as the sun finally sets on the latter’s career.

The Cavaliers defeated the Lakers 109-102 on the strength of James’ 36 points, but Los Angeles kept it close throughout due to brilliant playmaking from Bryant – he finished with a 17(!) assists to go along with 19 points of his own. But losses don’t bother the five-time champion as much these days, especially when he’s able to savor his awesome play and individual battle against a rare peer.

Could you imagine the tandem sharing this moment after a Lakers loss in the late 2000s?

Of course not. But it sure is fun to see, just like the entirety of last night’s spectacle.

