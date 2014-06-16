Watch Manu Ginobili Posterize Chris Bosh

The Miami Heat led the San Antonio Spurs 22-6 to start Game of 5 of the NBA Finals. LeBron James was cooking, the Heat were getting out in transition, and the Spurs couldn’t hit a shot. But then Manu Ginobili started doing Manu Ginobili things, leading San Antonio to a furious second-quarter rally highlighted by a thunderous dunk over Chris Bosh that had the AT&T Center rocking.

Unbelievable. Maybe the most awesome thing about that play, though? Ginobili followed it on the ensuing possession by hitting a step-back three-pointer. If not for Kawhi Leonard’s continued heroics, Ginobili would be a frontrunner for Finals MVP, an amazing turnaround for a player many considered washed up after a difficult finish to last season.

