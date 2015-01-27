Watch Marc Gasol Embrace Soccer Past, Try To Head-Butt Ball Through Basket

01.26.15 4 years ago

Marc Gasol plays another sport for a living, but that hardly means the Memphis Grizzlies star has forgotten his soccer past. We just hope he was a bit better player than his current skills suggest. Watch Gasol repeatedly try to head-butt the ball through the basket after a whistle during his team’s game against the Orlando Magic.

Not quite. Somewhat impressive nonetheless, though.

Fortunately for the Grizzlies, had a bit more success guiding a basketball. He scored 10 points in the first to half to supplement Zach Randolph’s 16, spurring Memphis to a 65-50 halftime lead over Orlando.

