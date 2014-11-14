Watch Memphis’ Courtney Lee Beat Kings With Buzzer-Beating Alley-Oop Layup

What a comeback by the Memphis Grizzlies. Completing his team’s furious forth quarter rally, Vince Carter found Courtney Lee from the sideline for a game-winning layup as time expired to give Memphis an incredible 111-110 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Jason Thompson and Rudy Gay were fooled. See how Lee sets a back-screen for Marc Gasol only for Marc to immediately turn around and return the favor? Gay jumped out because he expected Lee to continue to the arc, while Thompson offered no help on Lee’s curl.

Yikes.

The Grizzlies only got the chance for this desperation try due to a pair of missed free throws by the Kings, but actually took the lead for the first time 10 seconds prior on a Mike Conley three-pointer. DeMarcus Cousins was fouled by Gasol on the ensuing possession and calmly sank both free throws to put Sacramento back up by one.

After Zach Randolph barely missed a short jumper, Ben McLemore corralled the rebound and was promptly hacked with under a second remaining. But Sacramento’s shooting guard clanked both freebies, and Randolph grabbed the board with .3 seconds left on the clock to set the stage for the heroics of Carter and Lee.

What a game. And though Memphis came away victorious, there’s a lot to be said for a young Sacramento team jumping out to a huge lead and failing to panic when the Grizz made a run. If Thompson and Gay communicate, the Kings leave with the best win of their promising season.

The little things. They matter. Let’s see if Sacramento makes them in a similar situation later this year.

