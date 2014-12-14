Watch Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Talk Rings During 2003 All-Star Game

Should Kobe Bryant score nine points in tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Los Angeles Lakers legend will pass Michael Jordan for third on the league’s all-time scoring list. Barring a turnaround of epic proportions at some point in the next two years, though, there’s still a place where MJ will always have bragging rights on Mamba: rings. In a newly released video by the NBA, watch an un-retired Jordan claim he was fouled by the 25 year-old Bryant – and use his advantage in championship count as justification.

Jordan: You only got three, now. I got six…

Bryant: You right. Can’t say nothing to that. Im’a shut up and take it…

Chills.

Bryant, of course, would go onto win two additional titles in 2010 and 2011. But that only brings his title total to five. Will Kobe ever reach his “big brother’s” hallowed mark? All signs point to no.

For now, Bryant will have to take solace in surpassing Jordan elsewhere. And as much as winning drives Kobe, scoring obviously does, too.

The Lakers and ‘Wolves tip-off at 7:00EST from Minneapolis.

(Video via NBA)

