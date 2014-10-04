Watch NBA Skills Coach’s Incredible Push-Up, Behind-Back Halfcourt Shot

#Video
10.03.14 4 years ago

The unofficial halfcourt shot competition is over. Need not apply any further, NBA players. This latest offering is simply unbeatable. In one of the craziest trick-shots we’ve ever seen, noted skills coach DJ Sackmann does a push-up with the ball and flings it behind his back.

Incredible.

We’re pretty sure we couldn’t do the push-up at all, let alone make a 46-foot shot behind our backs in the process. But just in case you’re not impressed, here are some other halfcourt makes of which NBA players seemed proud:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Not even close, Andre Drummond and Shabazz Napier. And Tony Parker, your second-place finish doesn’t touch Sackmann’s shot, either.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSANDRE DRUMMONDdj sackmannShabazz NapierTONY PARKERvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP