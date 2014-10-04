Watch NBA Skills Coach’s Incredible Push-Up, Behind-Back Halfcourt Shot

The unofficial halfcourt shot competition is over. Need not apply any further, NBA players. This latest offering is simply unbeatable. In one of the craziest trick-shots we’ve ever seen, noted skills coach DJ Sackmann does a push-up with the ball and flings it behind his back.

Incredible.

We’re pretty sure we couldn’t do the push-up at all, let alone make a 46-foot shot behind our backs in the process. But just in case you’re not impressed, here are some other halfcourt makes of which NBA players seemed proud:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Not even close, Andre Drummond and Shabazz Napier. And Tony Parker, your second-place finish doesn’t touch Sackmann’s shot, either.

What do you think?

