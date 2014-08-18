Watch New Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer Get Psyched At Team Rally

We’re all extremely excited about Steve Ballmer replacing the despicable Donald Sterling as owner of the Los Angeles Clippers. After this video of Ballmer getting psyched at the Clippers Fan Festival surfaced, though, it’s safe to say no one is more thrilled at the change in ownership than he is.
The Instagram post below comes courtesy of Clipper Blog and Fox Sports’ Jovan Buha. We’re not sure we’ve ever been this pumped-up.
Steve Ballmer going crazy #hestheman #clippersfanfestival
Awesome.
Supplanting Sterling with anyone would have been a win for the NBA. That Ballmer is the person taking over, though, seems a boon of increasingly sizable proportions.
What do you think?
Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
LETS GO KNICKS
As a life long Lakers fan, A lot of momentum shifting to the Clippers organization and team vs losing momentum like the Lakers org. One of the most recognized and famous owners taking over a team that was on the upswing (before the scandal that is). LA is a basketball city and it’s great to have such a enthusiastic personality repping the Clips.
Jack, do some research. Ballmer goes nuts every time a camera is pointed in his direction.
Here is a good example of his ….uhhh, passion.
[www.youtube.com]
I’d say it’s a usual day in the office for him. He thinks going crazy and yelling is a substitute for a marketing plan, or any idea what he is doing.
Case in point is Micro$oft’s share value since he took over.