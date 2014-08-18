Watch New Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer Get Psyched At Team Rally

#Los Angeles Clippers #Video
08.18.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

We’re all extremely excited about Steve Ballmer replacing the despicable Donald Sterling as owner of the Los Angeles Clippers. After this video of Ballmer getting psyched at the Clippers Fan Festival surfaced, though, it’s safe to say no one is more thrilled at the change in ownership than he is.

The Instagram post below comes courtesy of Clipper Blog and Fox Sports’ Jovan Buha. We’re not sure we’ve ever been this pumped-up.

Steve Ballmer going crazy #hestheman #clippersfanfestival

Awesome.

Supplanting Sterling with anyone would have been a win for the NBA. That Ballmer is the person taking over, though, seems a boon of increasingly sizable proportions.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

