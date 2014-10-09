Watch Pau Gasol Dance With Elmo On Sesame Street

The NBA has a history with Sesame Street and that tradition continued with new Bulls big man Pau Gasol. The Spanish center and power forward got to hang out with Abby, Elmo and the gang in a segment for this weekend’s “NBA Inside Stuff.”

After Carmelo Anthony and Amar’e Stoudemire stopped by a couple years ago, and Dwight Howard talked strategy last fall, hopefully Elmo and the gang are a little better luck for the newest addition to the Bulls.

Pau also gets bonus points for performing a bilingual shout-out in Spanish and English during his appearance.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.